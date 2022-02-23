Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 106,000 VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 106,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period.

RSX opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

