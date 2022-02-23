Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 10,100 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Spire worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Spire by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 55.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.78.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

