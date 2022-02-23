Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SiTime as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITM. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SiTime by 49.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SiTime in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SiTime in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in SiTime in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SiTime in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SiTime alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $182.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.77. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $341.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.97, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.23. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $1,076,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,966 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,605. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.