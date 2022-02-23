Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 93,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

NYSE:BERY opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BERY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.