Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 104,451 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Unisys worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,349,000 after acquiring an additional 421,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Unisys by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,334,000 after acquiring an additional 127,395 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Unisys by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after acquiring an additional 315,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,670,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after buying an additional 44,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.45. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

