Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Cavco Industries worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,386,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 313,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,545,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

CVCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $272.21 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.46 and a fifty-two week high of $327.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.28.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.