Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,665 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 152,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.70% of SandRidge Energy worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 36.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,926 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 5,073.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,087 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 60,887 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 32.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 831,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 201,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after buying an additional 151,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SD opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

