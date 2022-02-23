Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 132,634 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Sanmina worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Sanmina by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sanmina by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SANM shares. Bank of America cut shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Sanmina stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.60.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.