Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) by 1,248.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.96% of SilverBow Resources worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 409.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

SBOW stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

