Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 478.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Toro by 44.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter valued at about $1,351,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 0.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 17.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TTC opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.17.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $960.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.00 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

