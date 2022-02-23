Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $3.24 Million in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 194,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Allegheny Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,695,000 after purchasing an additional 788,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,574,000 after buying an additional 718,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,406,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 37.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after buying an additional 551,144 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,746,000 after buying an additional 184,475 shares during the period.

Shares of ATI opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -72.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.78.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

