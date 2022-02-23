Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,522,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,730,000 after acquiring an additional 354,640 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $38,969,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 102.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 963,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,446,000 after acquiring an additional 487,897 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $57.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on IONS. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.