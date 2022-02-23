Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the third quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its stake in DISH Network by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of DISH opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.58.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

