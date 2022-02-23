Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,905 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.98% of Aware worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Aware in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aware by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aware by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 135,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Aware news, Director John S. Stafford III acquired 20,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $57,846.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aware stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. Aware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $71.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.19.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

About Aware

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

