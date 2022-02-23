Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 33,100 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 175.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 48,471 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,477.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 61,720 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after buying an additional 21,920 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janet Risi Field bought 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,371,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEG stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

MEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.06.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

