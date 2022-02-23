Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 117.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 389,646 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.38% of Pixelworks worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,092,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 31,398 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 727.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 907,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 797,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 123,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 14,470.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 728,723 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities upgraded Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 58,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $189,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,030 shares of company stock valued at $271,897. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pixelworks stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

