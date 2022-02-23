Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of GDXJ opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $55.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

