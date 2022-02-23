Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 125,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,576,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 17,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,763 shares of company stock valued at $17,686,610 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.36. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

