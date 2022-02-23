Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 128,100 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Kura Oncology worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Kura Oncology by 72.8% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 168,519 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 75.0% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 65.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 111,374 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 11.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KURA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of KURA opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.51. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

