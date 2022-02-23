Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 139,700 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NYSE OFC opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

