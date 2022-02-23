Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 23,701 Shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.92% of Educational Development worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. Educational Development Co. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $61.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). Educational Development had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Educational Development’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

