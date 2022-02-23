Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 23,900 Shares of The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Community Financial worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Community Financial by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The Community Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Community Financial Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

