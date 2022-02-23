Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 9,203 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of TrueBlue worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 84,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of TBI opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.98 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $935.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.54.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $621.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $66,398.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

