Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 93,000 Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.36% of PowerFleet worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 902,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 403,926 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 281,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

PWFL opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $126.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Several analysts have commented on PWFL shares. TheStreet cut shares of PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

PowerFleet Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

