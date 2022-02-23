Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $3.36 Million Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 81,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pacific Premier Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 70.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 121,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 50,018 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,996,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after acquiring an additional 143,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

