Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 77.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 156,512 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Onto Innovation worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,386,000 after acquiring an additional 510,416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 105.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,741,000 after buying an additional 306,701 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 28.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,506,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the second quarter worth $6,364,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

ONTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $535,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONTO opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.