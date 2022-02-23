Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972,115 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of DigitalBridge Group worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65.

DBRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

