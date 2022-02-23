RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on RNR shares. Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.59 and a beta of 0.52. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $137.66 and a one year high of $175.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78,530 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,062,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,935,000 after purchasing an additional 153,677 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $5,080,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,386,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

