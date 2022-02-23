RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) PT Raised to $175.00 at Morgan Stanley

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

RNR opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -92.59 and a beta of 0.52. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 241.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,496,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,596,000 after buying an additional 63,665 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,396,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,700,000 after buying an additional 70,874 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,062,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,935,000 after buying an additional 153,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 28.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 992,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 217,095 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

