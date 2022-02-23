Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Renault in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Renault’s FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get Renault alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNLSY. Zacks Investment Research raised Renault from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. Renault has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.