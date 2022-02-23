renDOGE (RENDOGE) Achieves Market Cap of $355,888.05

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $355,888.05 and $10,736.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043927 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.64 or 0.06970551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,467.49 or 1.00103005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00046670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00049446 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

