Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) were up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.71 and last traded at $22.71. Approximately 462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 118,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Renren in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Renren by 12,608.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renren during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Renren during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renren during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renren (RENN)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.