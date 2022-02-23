Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. Rent-A-Center reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

RCII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,682,000 after acquiring an additional 110,073 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,962,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,280,000 after buying an additional 80,197 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.37. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.