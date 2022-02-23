Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. Rent-A-Center reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.
RCII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.
NASDAQ RCII opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.37. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.