Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125-$1.155 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.76. 1,646,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.37. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $67.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

