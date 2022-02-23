Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) was down 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.19 and last traded at $35.25. Approximately 18,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 749,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCII shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

