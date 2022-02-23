Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.27 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.

Shares of RCII stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.76. 1,646,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,932. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCII. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

