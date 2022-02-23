Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.30.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

