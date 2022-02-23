Repro Med Systems (KRMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Repro Med Systems to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Repro Med Systems stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.13 million, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. Repro Med Systems has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRMD. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 45,856 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

