RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 9,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 8,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About RESAAS Services

Resaas Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages.

