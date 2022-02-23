Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MAA. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.45.

NYSE MAA opened at $205.81 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $131.45 and a one year high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.0875 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.36%.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $50,405.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,783 shares of company stock worth $5,532,884. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.