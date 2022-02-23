Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Prudential (PRU)

Prudential (LON: PRU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/22/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,655 ($22.51) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/21/2022 – Prudential had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,680 ($22.85) to GBX 1,640 ($22.30). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,761 ($23.95) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/9/2022 – Prudential had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/7/2022 – Prudential had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,719 ($23.38) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/27/2022 – Prudential had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,751 ($23.81) to GBX 1,719 ($23.38). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,800 ($24.48) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/25/2022 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,680 ($22.85) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,825 ($24.82) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,173.50 ($15.96) on Wednesday. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,117 ($15.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.74). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,257.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,375.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £32.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

