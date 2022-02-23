Research Analysts Set Expectations for Equity Residential’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equity Residential in a research note issued on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EQR. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.59.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $84.66 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,077 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5,365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,664,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,653,000 after buying an additional 1,367,484 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

