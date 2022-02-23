Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 23rd (AQST, ARHS, ARR, ASOMY, AZYO, BFAM, BKKT, BLDE, BLZE, BSBR)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 23rd:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio. “

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bakkt Holdings LLC provides digital asset marketplace which enables consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets. Bakkt Holdings LLC, formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings, is based in CHICAGO. “

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Blade Air Mobility Inc. provides technology-powered, air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives. Blade Air Mobility Inc., formerly known as EXPERIENCE INV, is based in New York, United States. “

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Backblaze Inc. provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals and individuals to store, back up and archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications and more. Backblaze Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

