Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 23rd (ARGO, BLX, CNP, CNTY, CVCY, CVI, DQ, EPM, ERIC, FLR)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, February 23rd:

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

