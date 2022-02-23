ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in ResMed were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ResMed by 18.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $398,243.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total value of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,013 shares of company stock worth $11,414,654. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RMD opened at $233.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.82.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.