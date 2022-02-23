Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $906.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Angus C. Russell bought 6,400 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,636 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $578,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 35,608 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RVNC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

