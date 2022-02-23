Revere Bank (LON:REVB) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Revere Bank (LON:REVB) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119.87 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 119 ($1.62). 1,947,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 365% from the average session volume of 418,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.55).

The company has a market cap of £368.59 million and a P/E ratio of -14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 117.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 133.39.

Revere Bank Company Profile

Revere Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking services. It utilizes cutting-edge technology and delivery systems. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

