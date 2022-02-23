Reviewing BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) and Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) and BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and BM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankwell Financial Group 30.55% 13.87% 1.18% BM Technologies N/A -2,377.99% -74.01%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and BM Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 BM Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bankwell Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.65%. BM Technologies has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.69%. Given BM Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than Bankwell Financial Group.

Volatility and Risk

Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BM Technologies has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.4% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of BM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of BM Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and BM Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankwell Financial Group $87.03 million 3.12 $26.59 million $3.36 10.29 BM Technologies N/A N/A -$69.22 million N/A N/A

Bankwell Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies.

Summary

Bankwell Financial Group beats BM Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages. The company is headquartered in New Canaan, CT.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc. is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks. BM Technologies is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

