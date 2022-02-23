Reviewing Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) & Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bogota Financial and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bogota Financial $29.56 million 5.10 $7.52 million $0.54 19.07 Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million 6.76 -$36.34 million N/A N/A

Bogota Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Bogota Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Bogota Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bogota Financial and Blue Foundry Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bogota Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bogota Financial presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.80%. Given Bogota Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bogota Financial is more favorable than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Bogota Financial and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bogota Financial 25.44% 4.14% 0.72% Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bogota Financial beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bogota Financial (Get Rating)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. As of February 5, 2021, it operated two offices located in Bogota and Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp (Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc. is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

