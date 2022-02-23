Reviewing Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Range Resources and PHX Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources -22.48% 17.74% 4.29% PHX Minerals -27.90% -4.18% -2.76%

This table compares Range Resources and PHX Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $1.97 billion 2.64 -$711.78 million ($1.83) -10.92 PHX Minerals $21.97 million 3.49 -$6.22 million ($0.24) -9.25

PHX Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Range Resources. Range Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PHX Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Range Resources has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Range Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of PHX Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Range Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of PHX Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Range Resources and PHX Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 2 9 7 0 2.28 PHX Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Range Resources currently has a consensus target price of $21.69, suggesting a potential upside of 8.58%. PHX Minerals has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.18%. Given PHX Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than Range Resources.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

